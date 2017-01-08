‘American Idol’ Finalist Pia Toscano Marries Dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith

Another happy couple has just entered wedded bliss!

American Idol alum Pia Toscano just married longtime beau and dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith in a sweet and romantic ceremony on January 7, Entertainment Tonight reports. The couple’s closest family and friends gathered in Long Island, New York, for the nuptials.

Toscano stunned in a custom silk gown designed by Michael Costello. The look featured elaborate lace embroidery and a cascading sheer train.

Fans will remember the singer from the series’ 11th season, her elimination in the tenth round shocking viewers. Toscano has gone on to a career as both a solo artist and a backup singer for Jennifer Lopez, so it doesn’t sound like she’s doing all that shabby.

In a recent interview, Toscano revealed that she’d been dreaming of her big day since she was 4 years old. The couple kept the guest list intimate and no former Idol alums were in attendance.

The newlyweds met in 2013 and Smith popped the big question in late 2015. Jennifer Lopez introduced the two to each other, as they were both working on her tour at the time.

Congratulations to the blissful duo!

