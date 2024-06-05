American Housewife star Peyton Meyer is headed towards divorce. Three years after the actor married his wife Taela, court documents obtained by The Blast revealed that Taela, legally known as Taylor LaCour, filed documents for "legal separation" last month, listing their date of separation as May 10, 2024 and citing "irreconcilable differences."

Neither Meyer nor Taela have commented on the divorce news at this time, and details on the proceedings are slim. The Blast's report noted that in her documents for "legal separation," Taela requested physical custody of their son Ziggy Meyer, 2. Further information is not available at this time. Although Meyer hasn't addressed the report, it appears he has wiped his Instagram of all posts relating to Taela, though it's unclear when exactly the posts were removed. His most recent post was back in August 2023 when he shared a photo gallery that included images of himself and his son.

(Photo: Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images)

After first going public with their relationship when Taela participated in the "#childhoodcrushchallenge" on TikTok by sharing a video of her current boyfriend and her childhood crush, per Sportskeeda, the He's All That actor and Taela tied the knot in October 2021. Payton announced the news at the time by sharing a gallery of wedding pictures to Instagram, a post that is no longer available, writing that he had "to get sappy with you for a minute." He went on to admitted that he had 100 million reasons to never get married," writing, per PEOPLE, "I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons... And that one was you. I'm so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever. I love you."

In that same post, the couple shared another major announcement: they were expecting their first child together. The final image in the photo gallery was a sonogram image, with Peyton adding in the caption, "(To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips)."

In her own post, Taela, who is also mom to a son named River from a previous relationship, wrote, "Thank you for showing me the kind of love that i thought only existed in fairytales. thank you for constantly reminding me of my worth and for making me feel like the most important, beautiful woman in the world."

The former couple went on to welcome their son in March 2022, Meyer writing on Instagram, "2 years ago I sat on my kitchen table and begged for something to keep me moving forward. I asked whoever might be listening for a change in my life. I wanted what was next for me, I wanted my next adventure- my next challenge. I'm thankful for whoever heard me. You gifted me this. No matter how dark the world might get I will always know that the light is right around the corner. My beautiful boy Ziggy."