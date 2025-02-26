‘American Horror Story’ Star and Celebrity Chef Get Engaged: Annabelle Dexter-Jones Says It’s ‘True Love’ With Daniel Humm

Who said romance is dead? Famed Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm proposed to actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones in a unique way: a painting of her, topless, legs in the air, with a diamond ring on. Oh, and the painting happens to be by Francesco Clemente, whose paintings regularly sell for millions of dollars.

“When you know, you know. With you it’s been so obvious,” the chef wrote to Dexter-Jones on his Instagram post. “Never did I imagine someone so special would exist, and you have shown me what true love is. Together, we will be on this journey forever on. Love you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 48-year-old Michelin-starred Swiss chef is known as one of the best in the world, with his NYC restaurant Eleven Madison Park sitting at #1 on William Reed’s famous list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Dexter-Jones isn’t lacking for talent either, as she’s known for her roles in Succession, American Horror Story, and Under the Silver Lake. And if that’s not enough, her dad is Mick Jones, guitarist of Foreigner, and her brother is Mark Ronson, the eight-time-Grammy-winning pop icon.

We still don’t know if Humm popped the question with the painting, or if there’s actually a ring and the painting is just an extra cherry on top. Either way, it’s hard to imagine we’ll see another celebrity proposal like this anytime soon.