Meryl Streep’s Daughter Grace Marries Mark Ronson

Grace Gummer, Meryl Streep’s daughter by Don Gummer, is a married woman. Her new husband, musician Mark Ronson, made the announcement in a sweet Instagram post. Their engagement was reported by Page Six in May 2021. The pair got engaged after a year of dating. Ronson popped the question with a ring worth an estimated $100k. Ronson confirmed the two were set to wed in a June episode of his podcast The FADER.

“I got engaged last weekend,” Ronson shared during a conversation with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala at the time. He also shared that their first kiss was “corny,” noting, “There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,” he joked. “But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ronson’s black and white Instagram photo announcement reads: “To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of him and Gummer in their wedding attire, along with heart emojis. “And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married).”

Several famous faces, including Bravo honcho Andy Cohen, Lady Gaga, DJ D-Nice, and Liv Tyler congratulated the newlyweds. It’s unclear what day they exchanged nuptials but their initial plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ronson, 46, is the stepson of Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones. Both Ronson and Gummer have been married previously. Ronson was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. Gummer was married to another musician, Tay Strathairn, for just one month in 2019. Ronson was also previously engaged to The Office star Rashida Jones from 2003 to 2004.