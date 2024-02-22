Foreigner's Mick Jones Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Mick Jones, the founding member of Foreigner, has revealed his Parkinson's disease to the public, explaining that the condition has prevented him from being on stage with the group during its farewell tour.

"Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band. Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright," Jones said in a statement released on Feb. 21, per Billboard.

"However, I've always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult. I am still very much involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence. Parkinson's is a daily struggle; the important thing is to persevere and remind myself of the wonderful career I've had in music. I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts — I want you to know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, but especially so at this point in my life."

Jones, 79, founded Foreigner in 1976 in New York. In 1977, he released a self-titled debut album that reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200, was certified five-time platinum, and featured the enduring hits "Feels Like the First Time" and "Cold as Ice" with a band of British and American musicians, including Ian McDonald of King Crimson and Lou Gramm from Black Sheep.

Foreigner went on to release eight more studio albums and sell over 80 million records worldwide. They have produced additional hit singles such as "Hot Blooded," "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero," and "I Want to Know What Love Is."

The group received its first-ever nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month, with over 100,000 fans voting for the group to finish third behind Ozzy Osbourne and Peter Frampton.

Jones came on as a special guest during his last few years touring with the band, a kind of special guest at the show, to perform a few songs during their appearance. Currently, Foreigner is led by bassist Jeff Pilson, who joined the band in 2004, and frontman Kelly Hansen, who came on board the following year.

Since 2022, Foreigner have been embarking on a farewell tour. The band has shows scheduled up until November, culminating in a Vegas residency of eight dates that will conclude the concert tour.