‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Slams Fiancé Matt Baier After He Says He ‘Will Not Marry’ Her

@PerezHilton Yeah wish he would have said that to me!! Lol good thing he whispered it to her because I don’t mess around with comments like that!!👿 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 23, 2017

Don’t try and cross Amber Portwood.

The Teen Mom OG star responded to her fiancé Matt Baier’s angry declaration that he “will not marry her” on Monday night’s episode of the MTV reality show.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton tweeted about the awkward moment on Tuesday, May 23. Portwood quickly replied to his tweet, writing, “Yeah wish he would have said that to me!! Lol good thing he whispered it to her [a producer] because I don’t mess around with comments like that!!”

On Monday night’s episode, Baier and Portwood, 26, traveled to Las Vegas for a friend’s wedding. While there, the couple visited a wedding chapel and considered eloping. However, the idea was quickly shot down after Portwood spoke with her brother on the phone and considered her daughter’s feelings.

“I’m not doing it without [Leah],” she explained. “She’s 8. I’m not doing it without her.”

Is Amber going to have a Vegas wedding? 💍 Don’t miss a NEW episode of #TeenMomOG TONIGHT at 9/8c on @MTV​! pic.twitter.com/gn8fKIFI9n — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) May 22, 2017

Baier still pushed the idea, but Portwood told him they should hold off on exchanging their vows. This infuriated Baier, who then turned to a producer and spoke behind Portwood’s back.

“I will not marry her. I will not marry her now, ever. I will make that statement. She wants to marry her brother. That’s who she wants to marry. F–k her, she just humiliated me on TV. I’m done. Done!”

The couple has officially put their nuptials on hold and canceled their wedding in October. They are still together, but are currently working on their relationship.

