Amanda Seyfried Is Engaged to ‘Last Word’ Costar Thomas Sadoski!

Actress Amanda Seyfried is engaged to her boyfriend,Thomas Sadoski, Us Weekly confirms. She was spotted in NYC wearing a simple band on her ring finger.

A source tells Us, "Tommy and Amanda recently got engaged and shared the happy news with family and close friends."

The happy couple met last year starring in the play The Way We Get By together, and they filmed The Last Word this year and started dating.

Previously married, Sadoski, 40, split with his wife of eight years in the summer of 2015. However, this is the first marriage for Seyfried, 30, who previously dated Justin Long and Dominic Cooper.

Congrats to the happy couple!