Amal Clooney’s Parents Gush About George Clooney’s Twins

George Clooney’s twins are already being showered in love and their grandparents are “over the moon” about their arrival.

Amal Clooney’s parents, Bara and Ramzi Alamuddin, are absolutely thrilled that the couple welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, on Tuesday.

“We are over the moon,” Bara, who was in London with the high-profile parents, revealed to French publication AFP. “It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well.”

Ramzi, in Beirut at the time of the birth, added, “They are in great health, all is perfect. I am very happy for them.” He went on to say that they will be “great parents.”

On Tuesday morning, the Clooneys confirmed the happy news, saying, “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

