Alison Williams Separates From Husband Ricky Van Veen After Four Years of Marriage

Allison Williams and husband Ricky Van Veen are calling it quits after four years of marriage. Williams and Van Veen announced their mutual decision to “separate as a couple” on Thursday, according to Page Six. The couple said in a joint statement they intend to remain friends.

“We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have,” the statement read.

They haven’t said any more about their separation at this time. It seems unlikely that they will. Williams has posted nothing on social media about the split. In fact, she hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since January. Her last post about Van Veen marked their second wedding anniversary.

No explicit reason for their split was revealed. A source told Page Six that Williams, 31, and Van Veen are “distinctly different.” The insider alleged that things between the pair have been rocky as of late, implying that’s the reason for their split.

“Allison really is Type A, a real go-getter, while Ricky is far more relaxed and laid-back,” a source close to the couple said. “Things just haven’t been going well recently.”

The pair were sharing a $2 million Manhattan apartment, according to Page Six. However, they’ve reportedly been living apart for a while.

Speculation has been rife about the status of Williams and Van Veen’s marriage for some time. Radar Online noted that they haven’t appeared in photographs together or stepped out as a couple in several months. Their last public appearance came in March 2018, at the Oscars.

Williams and Van Veen, who founded College Humor, started dating in 2011, according to E! Online. At the time, Williams was still working on HBO’s Girls. The couple got engaged during a viewing party for The Bachelor.

They married on a ranch in 2015. Katy Perry, John Mayer, Lena Dunham and Andy Cohen were only a few of the celeb names on the guest list. Williams walked down the aisle wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. Tom Hanks officiated the couple’s nuptials.

Williams continues to focus on her work. After skyrocketing to fame for her role in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, she appeared in a Netflix horror movie called The Perfection. The film created a stir online, with viewers alleging that it was so gorey it let some physically sick.

She’s currently working on another thriller, Horizon Line. the film is about a couple left stranded on an island after a plane crash.