Alicia Silverstone Files For Divorce From Chris Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone filed for divorce from her husband, Chris Jarecki, three months after announcing their split. The couple was together for two decades and married for nearly 13 years.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Silverstone officially filed on Friday afternoon. Surprisingly, the documents list the date of separation as March 15, 2016, days before their 11th anniversary.

The 41-year-old Silverstone listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son Bear Blue.

Although the divorce documents show they have been separated for over two years, Silverstone did not announce their split until February.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years,” Silverstone’s representative said in a statement to E! News. “They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

Silverstone is best known for her role in Clueless (1995) and playing Batgirl in Batman & Robin (1997). Last year, she appeared in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Tribes of Palos Verdes. She can now be seen on the big screen in Book Club.

Silverstone also stars in the Paramount Network’s upcoming 1970s-set series American Woman, which debuts on June 7.

Jarecki, who started dating Silverstone in 1997, was the frontman for the band S.T.U.N. The musician and Silverstone married in June 2005.

The couple both lead a vegan lifestyle. Silverstone said she is also keeping Bear and a vegan diet, a decision she has repeatedly defended.

“The amazing thing about it is that it’s turned me into a health nut, because you feel so good, you feel so different,” Silverstone said of a vegan diet in a video for Compassionate Meals last year. “So being able to do something that is good for the Earth, good for the animals and good for you all at the same time seems like such a no-brainer. It’s like the biggest ‘Duh!’”

“[Bear] loves the food I give him,” Silverstone told PEOPLE in 2014. “He’s not being deprived of anything. For him, having amazing fruit is like candy!”

Silverstone, who was also criticized for posting a video of herself chewing up food and then feeding Bear directly from her mouth in 2012, also told PEOPLE she is not trying to push her lifestyle choices on others.

“I totally don’t judge anything anyone else does,” she recently said. “I’m only interested in helping provide information in case you want to know a piece of this secret I’ve found … If you don’t, all love and peace.”

