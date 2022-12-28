'Alice in Borderland' Actor Marries Former Co-Star

Congratulations are in order for Keita Machida. The Alice In Borderland actor is a married man after he tied the knot to his former co-star and Pachinko actress Hyunri. The happy couple exchanged vows on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, confirming their marriage that same day, per a notice shared by Exile Tribe, according to CBR.com.

The newlyweds tied the knot after five years of dating. Machida and Hyunri first met back in 2017 when they co-starred in the film End of the World. They went on to star alongside one another in 2018's NHK drama Joshi-teki Seikatsu. According to Exile Tribe, the couple submitted their marriage registration after dating for five years, with Machida writing, "From now on, we will work together to build a better future, and to become a better person and actor."

While the newlyweds have not shared the exciting news of their marriage on their social media accounts, fans have already been celebrating the happy occasion. On Twitter, one person wrote, "PLEASE STAY HAPPY AND HEALTHY ALWAYS!!!!" Another person tweeted, And now they are married! Congratulations @ Keita Machida & Hyunri." A third person celebrated the news by commenting, "so happy for him *cries.*"

Hyunri is a South Korean actress best known for her role in Pachinko. Directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon and created by Soo Hugh, the multigenerational drama is based on the 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee and follows a South Korean immigrant family across four generations. The series chronicles their hopes and dreams as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. The series, which airs on Apple TV+, has been lauded by both critics and audience members.

Machida, meanwhile, is best known for his starring role as Daikichi Karube, a bartender and best friend of protagonist Ryōhei Arisu, in the Japanese science fiction thriller drama Alice in Borderland. Based on the manga by Haro Aso, the series is set in an abandoned Tokyo, where a group of friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. The show recently released its second season on Netflix. The actor's other credits include Rokudenashi Blues, L-DK: Two Loves, Under One Roof, Your Eyes Tell, Cherry Magic! the Movie, and High&Low.