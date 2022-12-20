'Power Rangers' Star Marries in New Zealand

Power Rangers star Chance Perez and his longtime partner Emma Smith may have been high school sweethearts in Southern California, but they decided to get married in New Zealand last month. The couple tied the knot on Nov. 11, with their 7-year-old daughter Brooklyn in attendance. Perez, 27, has played Javi Garzia/Black Ranger on Power Rangers Dino Fury since 2021.

Perez and Smith, 24, fell in love with New Zealand while they traveled to the country to film Power Rangers Dino Fury. The couple and their daughter were stuck there during the COVID-19 lockdowns and they enjoyed their time in Aukland. Perez proposed to Smith in California in February, but they chose to head back to New Zealand for their nuptials.

"We looked at countless venues all over Southern California and we kept coming back to the idea of having a small ceremony in New Zealand," the couple told the New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26. "To eternalize our love in the country that played such a big part in our story felt right to us."

The venue they chose was Flaxmere House, a tropical getaway near Bethells beach on Aukland's West Coast. They also hired celebrant Francieli McWilliams to plan their wedding, since she lives in New Zealand. They also made sure Brooklyn played a major role in the ceremony.

Many of their closest friends and family members were able to travel for the wedding. They also invited members of the Power Rangers cast. "As well as showing our family and friends around, we wanted to share some of our favorite Kiwi classics with them as well, including pavlova and our favorite NZ wines," they said.

Smith wore a micro-sequin Katie May wedding gown for the ceremony, before changing into a Retrofete cocktail dress for the reception. Perrez wore a custom tuxedo from Rembrandt. They planned a short honeymoon in the Waitākere ranges so Perez doesn't spend too much time away from the Power Rangers set. They will have another ceremony when they get back to Los Angeles for friends and family who could not travel before they go on a much-longer honeymoon.

Since the wedding, Smith and Perez have shared many of their wedding photos on Instagram. This gave fans and friends a chance to congratulate the happy couple. "Wow! I love you both so much. Happy forever," one person wrote. "Congratulations you two. Enjoy the rest of your lives," another wrote. "Congrats you guys!! so happy y'all are together," another fan commented.