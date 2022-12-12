US Women's Soccer Player Marries MLB Star

Two champions are now a married couple. United States Women's National soccer team star Mallory Pugh tied the knot with MLB star Dansby Swanson at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia on Dec. 10. According to PEOPLE, Pugh, 24, wore a custom Anne Barge gown during the wedding ceremony and gifted her bridesmaids Air Force Ones. And during the reception, Pugh and Swanson changed into custom Nike's so they would have an easier time on the dance floor.

"To get married in front of our family and friends is so special," the couple told PEOPLE. "It means that we are becoming one and get to impact God's kingdom together." The food included during the reception included fried chicken, pimento mac and cheese, collard greens, fried okra, creamed corn casserole and fried catfish. And for dessert, guests enjoyed peach cobbler, banana pudding ice cream and a champagne cake with Tahitian vanilla mousse, strawberries and vanilla butter crème.

Pugh and Swanson met in 2017 when Pugh's brother-in-law played with Swanson on the Braves. In December 2021, the couple announced their engagement, which happened one month after Swanson helped the Braves win the World Series.

"He inspires me everyday," Pugh wrote in an Instagram post shortly after Swanson and the Braves won the title. "Yeah he's a great baseball player but if anyone knows him he's an even better person. He helps me live out my faith is Jesus. Gods plan for him hasn't been easy. The game of baseball has driven him crazy at times but the one thing that he always goes back to is Our Savior. It's the faith and trust in God during trials in a season that most people don't see. It's becoming the man that God made him to be. And finally it's him giving all the glory to God."

Pugh has been on the USWNT since 2016 and helped the team win the World Cup in 2019. This year, Pugh helped the squad win the SheBeleives Cup and the CONCACAF Championship and looks poised to get back to the World Cup next year. Pugh's club team is the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League and has scored 11 goals in 13 starts this year.

Swanson, 28, is currently a free agent after spending seven seasons with the Braves. He had his best season in 2022 as he hit 25 home runs, drove in 96 runs and earned a .277 batting average. Swanson was selected to his first All-Star game and won his first Gold Glove this past season.