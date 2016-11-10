Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Say Balance Has Held Their Marriage Together for 15 Years

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married for more than 15 years, and they say balance is the key to their success.

PEOPLE reports the couple has said their ying and yang approaches to life have created a solid and even foundation for their lives.

The couple was recently asked about their parenting style, Stephanopoulos simply said, ‘horrible.”

Wentworth interjected and said, “Lets just say we balance each other out.”

“We do. [He’s] more of the disciplinarian … but I’m the shopper. I’m the indulger,” shares Wentworth, 51. “But it works. Like he said, it’s a good balance.”

(Photo: Instagram / ali.wentworth)

As for who’s more organized? They each shine in their own ways.

“He’s organized in terms of family schedule, his schedule, my schedule, what’s happening any given day,” Wentworth said. “I have the pantry organized and our underwear drawer is impeccable.”

“I have the check book organized,” he said. “She has this endearing habit — she doesn’t ask how much things cost before she buys them … to be fair that has worked for us in the past.”