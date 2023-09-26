Alexandra Grant Gives Rare Comments About Boyfriend Keanu Reeves

Artist Alexandra Grant was interviewed in this month's issue of PEOPLE, and she discussed her relationship with actor Keanu Reeves quite openly. Grant said that she is grateful for Reeves but also for the independence they have from each other. She chalks that up to the fact that they met as adults rather than when they were younger.

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Grant said. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone." She described her romance with Reeves as "interdependent and independent in the best ways," since the two are able to help each other grow as much as possible with minimal baggage or insecurity.

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," the 50-year-old said. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?'"

As for what she loves about 59-year-old Reeves, Grant said: "He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard. My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object. He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There's a relationship. We're both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters."

Reeves is best known for his acting work, but he met Grant while working on art books and he recently revived his music career with his band Dogstar. This diversity is a part of what Grant loves about him too. She said: "I'm really proud. I am a huge Dogstar fan. I had the great pleasure of going to their first public show and because I've been listening to the latest album for quite some time, I was one of the only people in the audience who knew all the lyrics. That was really cool. It's fun. It's beyond fun."

Reeves and Grant have generally kept their relationship private since they met in 2009. They worked on two books together and began dating at some point, but didn't take their romance public until 2019. Fans are always dying for more insight into their relationship, and Grant gave them a lot to think about here.