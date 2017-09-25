Alex Rodriguez Addresses Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors

Alex Rodriguez gave some dodgy answers when he was grilled about whether or not he and Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship would be taken to the next level.

At an event for the upcoming season of Shark Tank, the former MLB player was asked by E! News about his recent comments about “feeling in love” with Lopez.

“Well Jennifer’s amazing…it’s nice…you’re gonna make me blush now,” he said. “Now I’m sweating. No, she’s an amazing girl.”

From there, the answers began to get less clear.

He was asked about the rumors that the two were moving in together and he took a notable pause before answering.

“I don’t know,” he said.

Rodriguez was then asked if they were getting engaged soon, and he gave a non-related answer with a laugh.

“Um the question is, I need to find out which episode am I in first,” he said.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in the spring and quickly became a Hollywood power couple. They appear to be constantly supporting one another’s endeavors despite their hectic individual schedules.

Photo Credit: Getty / Sean Zanni

