Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean Announces Separation From Wife

AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle DeAnne McLean, are calling it quits. TMZ reported that the Backstreet Boys singer and his wife announced their separation after over a decade of marriage. Although, the couple did stress in a joint statement that they're separating and not divorcing just yet.

AJ and Rochelle said in a joint statement, "Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future." The estranged pair is hopeful that they can find their way back to one another following this separation period. Their statement continued, "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

AJ and Rochelle tied the knot in 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel after several years of dating. The couple reportedly met in 2008 when Rochelle was working as a waitress at a restaurant in Los Angeles, per PEOPLE. They share two children together — Elliott and Lyric. Back in 2020, AJ opened up about his relationship with Rochelle during an interview with PEOPLE. He told the outlet that he's had a 20-year struggle with drugs and alcohol and that this battle nearly tore apart their family. As he continued to relate to the publication, it was Rochelle who put things into perspective for him.

"[Rochelle] was at her wit's end with me. She had thrown out leaving and taking the girls, but my ego always told me, 'She's not going anywhere,'" he said. "If I were her, I would have left, but she's always been able to see through the BS to who I really am." AJ explained that he was in recovery and doing well after struggling with these issues for decades. The Backstreet Boys singer said that he has his family to thank for that. He said, "This is the clearest I've ever been. I'm floating high — naturally. My family has saved my life, God has saved my life, and my recovery has saved my life. Without those three things, I wouldn't be here."