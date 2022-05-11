Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage and Divorce: What to Know
They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
It was a whirlwind, and the world brought into the fairytale ending. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't stand the test of time. However, it's one of Hollywood's greatest love stories and one that was heavily documented in the beginning of the reality television phenomenon.
Despite the quick romance, Curry later claimed it wasn't all roses. She alleged Knight made fun of her appearance, joking that one of her breasts were bigger than the other, per Daily Mail. She also claims that despite Knight filing for divorce, he tried to reconcile just months later by sending a text that detailed how much he missed her. She ignored it. Here's what fans should remember about the Knight and Curry era.
They met on a reality show
Curry and Knight met while they were both cast mates on the fourth season of VH1's The Surreal Life. The show followed the relationships and conflicts of celebrities living in a Hollywood mansion.prevnext
The couple's love was chronicled on their own show
After linking on the show, VH1 wanted to chronicle their love. They had their own spinoff, My Fair Brady, for three seasons from 2005 to 2008.prevnext
Christopher Knight's TV mom was not a fan of their union
Florence Henderson, who played Carol Brady, said in 2008 that she did not think Knight marrying Curry was a good idea. Her reasoning was that their relationship was too public. "They didn't take my advice at all!" she said. "And as you may have seen, they did get engaged and they did get married. Maybe I will counsel the divorce."prevnext
He filed divorce documents
In 2011, E! News reported that the marriage was dunzo. Curry files to end their five year union. "The agreement for divorce was a mutual one and yes, Adrianne knew that I was going to serve her with papers," Knight and Curry's manager told the media outlet. "The couple is still friends and the process thus far is very amiable. I again ask for everyone to respect their privacy as they work through this delicate period in their lives."prevnext
They didn't remain friends for long after the split
Since Curry, Knight has married three more times. In a recent interview with InTouch, Curry noted she's not on amicable terms with her ex. In Touch. "I wish him well in his life," she said. "I remember before I walked away, I was just like, you know, 'You should stop marrying people. You're not good at it.' And he's like, 'I totally agree. I'm not a good husband.' And boy, did he just jump right back into that. Have a fantastic life far away from me."prevnext
Adrianne Curry has also moved on
Curry isn't in the spotlight much these days. She gave up a life in the lights for a more domestic life after she married her husband, movie trailer-voice actor Matthew Rhode. They live in Montana. She now runs a lifestyle blog.prev