Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage and Divorce: What to Know

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.

It was a whirlwind, and the world brought into the fairytale ending. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't stand the test of time. However, it's one of Hollywood's greatest love stories and one that was heavily documented in the beginning of the reality television phenomenon.

Despite the quick romance, Curry later claimed it wasn't all roses. She alleged Knight made fun of her appearance, joking that one of her breasts were bigger than the other, per Daily Mail. She also claims that despite Knight filing for divorce, he tried to reconcile just months later by sending a text that detailed how much he missed her. She ignored it. Here's what fans should remember about the Knight and Curry era.