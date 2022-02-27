Adrianne Curry Reveals Where She Stands With Ex-Husband Christopher Knight

Adrianne Curry-Rhode reveals she and her ex-husband Brady Bunch alum Christopher Knight are not on friendly terms after their breakup.

“I wish him well in his life,” the former America’s Next Top Model star told In Touch. “I remember before I walked away, I was just like, you know, ‘You should stop marrying people. You’re not good at it.’ And he’s like, ‘I totally agree. I’m not a good husband.’ And boy, did he just jump right back into that,” she continued, referring to Knight’s fourth wife, Cara Kokenes.

“Have a fantastic life far away from me,” she said of her wishes for her ex.

Adrianne and Christopher met while working together on the fourth season of VH1’s The Surreal Life and were quickly married in 2006. They hosted their own reality TV series My Fair Brady, which aired from 2005 to 2008. After years of selling their love story on TV, Christopher filed for divorce in 2011 after five years of marriage.

“After starting a relationship with what seemed to be irreconcilable differences, the couple has reached a period where those differences are no longer appreciated,” their manager, Phil Viardo, claimed in a statement to Hollyscoop.com at the time. “The decision was mutually reached after it became clear to both that some perspective was needed in order to assess their unique union.”

The couple may have had many fans at home cheering for their romance while they were together, but even Florence Henderson, who portrayed Knight’s TV mom on the Brady Bunch reportedly had suspicions they wouldn’t work out romantically. “They didn’t take my advice at all!” Florence said. “And as you may have seen, they did get engaged and they did get married. Maybe I will counsel the divorce.”

Now that she’s been out of the public eye for some time, the reality TV alum has since gone on to marry actor Matthew Rhode and lives in Montana with a farm of 18 chickens. She tells the outlet the two have built a “totally off-grid” lifestyle. “Well, right now I’m the number one Avon lady in the United States of America,” she said. “I sell Avon! Crazy how it happened.”