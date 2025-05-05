Major Fox News Correspondent and Wife Announce Birth of Baby Boy

The Fox News family just got a little bigger.

Fox News correspondents Peter Doocy and Hillary Vaughn are now parents of two after they welcomed their second child, a baby boy named George Jack Doocy on Wednesday, April 16.

“Meet George Jack Doocy!” the couple announced their son’s birth on Instagram. The post included several adorable photos of their newly expanded family of four, including images of their 2-year-old daughter Bridget bonding with her baby brother, who was born “after 30 hours of labor at 8lb, 11oz and 20.5 inches long – on our fourth wedding anniversary. So thank you, son, for being the reason I’ll never forget to get your mom a card when I’m grabbing a birthday card for you!”

Just months after the Fox News couple announced they were expecting a baby boy back in December, Vaughn was on Capitol Hill reporting on the IRS for Tax Day when she went in for a routine obstetrician appointment and was told George “was ready to come out.”

“Maybe he was tired of hearing me talk about taxes – I don’t blame him,” the Fox Business news correspondent told PEOPLE. “30 hours of labor later – George made his grand entrance to the world. I’m glad Peter took care of our taxes early this year!”

Now parents of two, Vaughn, 35, and Doocy, 37, are adjusting to being parents of a baby boy. Vaughn acknowledged that “there is a learning curve – never let your guard down during diaper changes otherwise you’ll be ‘baptized!’”

As for the couple’s oldest, whom they welcomed in February 2023? The proud parents revealed that little Bridget is an expert at her big sister duties, Doocy, a senior White House correspondent, sharing that the toddler “was also the first person to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him in the hospital.”

News of the couple’s arrival was a celebratory occasion for their Fox News colleagues. Celebrating his grandson’s birth, Doocy’s father, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, wrote on Instagram, “Congrats to Peter & Hillary on the birth of our third grandchild George Jack Doocy. His sister Bridget is so excited he’s finally here! As are Kathy and I.”