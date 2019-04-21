Adele Reportedly Gifted Husband Simon Konecki New House Prior to Split

Before Adele and husband Simon Konecki split, the “Someone Like You” singer reportedly gifted him a new house.

On Saturday, RadarOnline reported that Adele, full name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, gave Konecki a Los Angeles home. The site obtained a deed from Jan. 24 that reads, “Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, spouse of Simon Konecki, hereby grands (sic) to Simon Konecki, a married man as his sole and separate property” the home.

The singer completed an intrafamily transfer of the home to Konecki, recorded in February 2019.

Adele and Konecki kept their relationship famously private. They were together for more than seven years, as they welcomed son Angelo in 2012. They never formally announced they married, but Adele referred to Konecki as her “husband” when she accepted the Grammy for Album of the Year for 25 at the 2017 ceremony.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” her representatives, Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh, said in a statement to the Associated Press Friday. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The couple reportedly split their time between London and Beverly Hills. A source told PEOPLE in 2016 their relationship worked because “they are on the same page,” adding, “Their priority is their son, and Adele loves being a mother. Angelo is a very happy little boy.”

“I have no desire to be with anyone in show business because we all have egos,” Adele told Vanity Fair in 2016 about her relationship. “He’s not threatened by any stage of my life that I’m going for, and that’s an amazing thing.”

Adele has not released or recorded new music since 25 was released in November 2015, and has been quiet since her last world tour ended in 2017. In March, she made headlines when she appeared at a gay bar in New York City with actress Jennifer Lawrence. She was also seen without a wedding ring outside a New York recording studio.

In January, there were rumors Adele was starting to work on a new album after she closed her touring firm Remedy Touring LLP. The Sun reported in June 2018 she was planning to record an album for Christmas 2019.

“She’s back in the UK and intends to write here,” a source told The Sun last summer. “A number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her and she’s already penned some of the songs.”

Adele has won 15 Grammy Awards and an Oscar for the James Bond title song “Skyfall.” She won the Grammy Album of the Year awards for both 21 and 25.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images