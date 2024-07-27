Adele is finally set to wed Rich Paul, The Sun claims. This engagement news comes after years of speculation that the pair was engaged or had secretly wed. However, the U.K. outlet reports that the high-profile sports rep, who is best known for his work with LeBron James, popped the question to the "Rolling in the Deep" vocalist on July 18.

"Adele immediately said 'Yes' – then FaceTimed friends and family to share the happy news," wrote Clemmie Moodie, The Sun Assistant Editor. "Pals expect the pair to host an elaborate bash towards the end of next year."

(Photo: Rich Paul and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - JN)

Despite some outlets, such as PEOPLE, holding on running full-on engagement confirmations, The Sun had an unnamed source dishing on the big moment, which went down in London.

"Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four carat diamond ring," the source claimed. "They celebrated with champagne at (London hotel) Chiltern Firehouse the following evening."

Neither Adele nor Rich Paul have commented on the news, which comes as Adele has a break in her concert schedule between residencies in Las Vegas and Munich.

(Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As we previously covered, the "Someone Like You" and "Set Fire to the Rain" singer recently expressed her desire to have a child with Paul, saying in a recent concert: "Once I'm done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I've already got a boy. I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world and I'll probably hate the most in the world as well... She's going to put me in my place all the time, isn't she?"

The couple has been together since at least 2021. Adele, age 36, was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2011 to 2011 (with the divorce filing occurring in 2019); they share one child together, Angelo (born 2012). Paul, age 42, has three children from prior relationships.