Adam Rippon Engaged to Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

Congratulations are in order for Adam Rippon! The Olympic figure skater is engaged to longtime boyfriend Jussi-Pekka "JP" Kajaala, which the couple announced Wednesday. Sharing series of photos and videos of the happy couple drinking champagne and showing off their engagement rings on Instagram, Rippon detailed how their time together coronavirus pandemic led up to their decision to say "I do."

"JP and I didn’t get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic," he began. When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it." For over two months, the couple spent almost all their time together, during which the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes winner quipped he told his beau "about five million jokes that I would want to pitch during my 5 hour zoom meetings for our NBC comedy," while the Finland native would take him into the forest to work on the cottage he is building, and the Olympian would "try and 'help' him shovel snow." Between that and binging Netflix, Rippon wrote that the two bought themselves rings and "said that magic word.. 'duh!'" before proudly announcing, "We got ~*engaged*~."

The couple first got together in 2018 after meeting on Tinder, and told PEOPLE they plan on having a courthouse wedding before a big celebration is possible. "We want to try and film the day and be able to share it with our family so that everyone feels included," Rippon said of their wedding planning. Rippon continued to gush over his fiancé, calling him "just the best," as well as "kind," "funny" and "just as beautiful on the inside as he is on the out (which is a lot)."

"He's my cheerleader and I'm his. I just love him a lot," Rippon added. Both men popped the question to each other at the same time, the couple shared, so that they could both claim bragging rights about being the person who proposed. "We did everything together," explained Rippon of their decision to have a mutual proposal. "We bought the rings together and picked them up at the same time. I really wanted us to have rings from Finland. I thought it would be fun to have a little piece of Finland with us all the time as JP is getting ready to move to Los Angeles hopefully by the end of the year."