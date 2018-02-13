Adam Rippon ‘Disappointed’ by Winter Olympics Condom Melodrama

The Pyeongchang Olympics earned the title for the most athletes ever present for the Winter Games — and for the most free condoms ever doled out to competitors at the winter competition.

But despite the 110,000 rubbers distributed to the 2,925 athletes, American figure skater Adam Rippon expressed his disappointment over what he called some “condom drama.”

The Olympian posted a minute-long rant on Instagram Stories on Saturday to tell his 143,000 followers that the contraception tools did not meet his expectations based on the stories he had heard about them from past athletes.

“Like, I’m not entirely sure what I was expecting. I thought maybe they’d have like Olympic rings on them or they’d be all different colors, but, no. It’s all a myth,” Rippon bluntly told his followers.

Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) ranting for a minute straight on Instagram about the #Olympics condoms is honestly a MOOD™️. pic.twitter.com/y2JKlpLT3c — Bo Bayerl (@BoBayerl) February 10, 2018

“And I’m not, like, upset,” the 28-year-old skater continued. “I’m disappointed.”

Rippon, one of Team USA’s first two openly gay Winter Olympic athletes, tried to spin his disappointment into somewhat of a pep talk, substituting life’s sour lemons with the Pyeongchang Games’ “generic” condoms.

“It’s alright. Life isn’t always what it seems and sometimes the condoms are just generic,” he said. “And sometimes they’re not only just generic, sometimes they’re only available at the polyclinic outside the gym. And that’s okay.”

According to Korea Biomedical Review, South Korean condom maker Convenience donated 100,000 rubbers for the Olympics, worth more than $93,000. The Korean Association for AIDS Prevention donated an additional 10,000 condoms.

The tradition of condom distribution at the Olympics dates back to at least 1998, when they were made freely available to competitors at the Seoul Summer Games to prevent the spread of HIV, according to TIME. At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, 100,000 condoms were distributed and during the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, 450,000 were made available to athletes.

As for Rippon, his condom rant has been only one of the hilarious, mildly inappropriate comments he has made during the competition.

He talked about wanting to have a Xanax and a “quick drink” with the judges after his competition Monday, leading many to liken him to outspoken figure skating alum Johnny Weir, who is co-leading commentary of the figure skating events this year.

Rippon won a bronze medal with his performance in the team event Sunday night.

Photo credit: Instagram / @adaripp