Actress Reveals She ‘Thinks’ She and Fiancé of 6 Years Will Finally Tie the Knot This Year

Jenna Dewan “thinks” 2026 will be the year she and longtime fiancé Steve Kazee will tie the knot!

Dewan, 45, told PEOPLE Tuesday that she is “getting closer” to finalizing the details of wedding planning with Kazee, 50, six years into their engagement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“Oh, my goodness. I think so,” Dewan said, adding that they plan to tie the knot at some point this year. “There’s been so many ideas. So many different discussions, and finding the right one at the right time. We’re planning on it. We’re getting closer.”

Dewan and Kazee, who announced their engagement in February 2020, are parents to son Callum, 5, and daughter Rhiannon, 20 months. The Rookie star is also mom to daughter Everly, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan’s divorce from Tatum, 45, was only finalized in September 2024, six years after their split. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2009, filed to end their marriage in 2018, and a judge declared them legally single the following year.

Despite that legal designation, the pair’s divorce negotiations stalled for years over a dispute regarding the profits from the Magic Mike franchise, which began while they were married. Prior to the former couple’s settlement, Dewan’s attorneys argued that the film was co-financed with marital funds, while Tatum’s legal team countered by saying that the actor had never hidden finances from Dewan.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend the FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards 2024 on April 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Now that Dewan is finally focused on wedding planning, the Step Up star told PEOPLE the upside of a lengthy engagement is that her children can be a part of the celebration. “That’s the great thing. Now we have three to participate,” she said. “They’ll all have very distinct jobs in different parts of the service.”

“So far, Evy is dancing. Callum is dancing as well. He’s only six, but he’s had a recital, and he loves the stage,” she continued of her kids’ interests. “We laugh, how could the child of both of us not love the stage right?”

As for her youngest, Dewan joked that Rhiannon was “very vocal,” adding, “She sings along to songs. So she might be the one who gets Steve’s singing voice.”