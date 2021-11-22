Actress’ Husband Arrested as She’s Hospitalized for Serious Physical Assault Injuries

The husband of a beloved Bollywood actress has been arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted her. Poonam Pandey’s husband, Sam Bombay, was taken into police custody by the Mumbai Police earlier in November after the actress filed a complaint of assault against him, Times of India confirmed. Pandey was reportedly hospitalized for injuries to her head, eyes and face.

At this time, details of the incident remain unclear. Pandey’s condition is also unknown at this time. As of the last report, the actress, known for starring roles in titles including Nasha and Touch the Fire, was still hospitalized. She has not released a statement at this time. The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, confirmed in a statement via ANI, “The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face.” According to Times of India, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

https://twitter.com/news18dotcom/status/1457942053795483648?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This marks the second such arrest for Bombay, who was also taken into police custody in September 2020, just days after he and Pandey married. The two had been honeymooning in Goa when the incident occurred. Pandey filed a complaint against Bombay for assaulting, molesting and threatening her. Bombay was arrested in Goa shortly after. For that incident, Bombay was booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to Times Of India, Pandey said her relationship with Bombay had always been “abusive.” She said of the incident, “Our argument escalated and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room.” Although Pandey initially said she would consider leaving Bombay, the two later reconciled.

Pandey has appeared in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu movies such as Love Is Poison and Malini & Co. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 in Amit Saxena’s film Nasha. Bombay, meanwhile, is a director, producer, and editor who has directed music videos for songs including “Gal Ban Gayi” and “Befikra,” featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The two married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on September 10, 2020 after having dated for several years.