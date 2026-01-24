Actress Claims She’s ‘Blindsided’ as Husband Files for Divorce After They Secretly Married

A famed TV and movie actress is headed for divorce for the second time this decade.

Austin Sosa filed to divorce his wife, actress Jaime King, on Tuesday, according to TMZ. King is best known for her role on as Lemon Breeland on Hart of Dixie and for appearing in the movies White Chicks and Sin City

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 15: Actress Jaime King attends the premiere of The Orchard’s ‘DIOR & I’ at LACMA on April 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

While it was public knowledge that the two were engaged, it was not known they had married until TMZ’s report on the divorce. Specifics around the split are not available as of press time, but the actress was caught off guard by her banker beau filing the divorce docs.

“I was completely blindsided by the divorce filing, which came out of nowhere,” the she told Page Six. “I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while like many marriages we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship.”

She added, “My focus right now is my work and, above all, my children. This is deeply personal and should remain private, and I hope people will stop making assumptions — particularly ones that unfairly and disproportionately scrutinize women simply for doing their jobs.”

The “doing their jobs” quote seems to be in reference to recent speculation she was romantically involved with hotelier Vikram Chatwal. Media spotted the two out in public together, but King claims the outings were “strictly professional business meetings” with “no connection” to Sosa filing for divorce.

Scott Porter as George (back to camera) and Jaime King as Lemon in ‘Hart of Dixie’ (Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW)

King and first husband Kyle Newman, a director known for helming two Taylor Swift music videos and the movie Fanboys, married in 2007 but split in 2020. Several years of allegations of domestic violence and substance abuse issues followed. The two’s divorce was settled in 2023, and Newman won sole custody of their two sons in early 2025.