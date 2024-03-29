Actor's Team Threatens 'Strong Legal Action' After Dating Controversy

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun's agency has come out strongly against rumors that he is dating actress Kim Sae Ron. On March 24, Kim Sae Ron, best known for her role in the 2023 web series Bloodhounds, shared an intimate close-up picture with Queen Of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun on her Instagram stories.

Though the post was quickly deleted, it did not escape the attention of fans. As curiosity spread, social media platforms overflowed with speculation about Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's relationship.

Later that same morning, Kim Soo Hyun's agency told OSEN via Soompi, "We just saw the news about actor Kim Soo Hyun this morning. We think we will be able to make a precise statement after checking the truth and figuring out the concrete details." After releasing their initial comment, the agency GOLDMEDALIST issued a formal statement confirming the actor is not dating Kim Sae Ron.

The statement reads as follows in full: "We are making an official statement regarding Kim Soo Hyun's photo that was spread today. We are informing you that Kim Soo Hyun's dating rumors are not currently true. The photo that has been spread online appears to have been taken in the past, when [Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron] were under the same agency, and we are completely unable to understand the motivation behind Kim Sae Ron's action [of posting the photo]."

The statement added, "Due to the photo in question, unnecessary misunderstandings and groundless speculation about our actor are currently running rampant, and we will be taking strong legal action through our legal representative in response to malicious slander and insulting posts that defame our actor's character or honor. We ask that you refrain from writing rumors or groundless speculation regarding this matter."

Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron has refused to comment on the viral photograph. Despite her promise to issue a statement regarding the controversial image, Kim Sae Ron has now declined to do so. The actress told My Daily she gave much thought to the topic before deciding to remain silent. "I really thought hard to myself, and I feel that it would help me to be silent. I will not be making a statement and will no longer comment," she said.

#KimSaeRon addresses the controversy surrounding her alleged relationship with #KimSooHyun.



"I've had a lot of worries, but I think it would be helpful not to say anything. It is not an official position and I will have no comment.”#김수현 #김새론 #눈물의여왕 pic.twitter.com/dplwlCyUWU — K-Drama Handle (@kdramahandle) March 27, 2024

The actress' fans, however, were unimpressed. Many took to social media to decry Kim Sae Ron's decision not to address the photo and attacked her on social media with hateful comments. One person asked, "What is she hiding that she needs to do all of this for?" while another wrote, "She seems thrilled to be getting attention." A third individual commented, "Why can't she just say she posted on the wrong account? What's so hard?"

A close associate of Kim Sae Ron told Star News (via Koreaboo) that the actress was going through a hard time, and the secrecy surrounding the picture stemmed from a "complicated story that she can't talk about." The age gap between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun could also be a factor in why the pic became so famous. Kim Soo Hyun, at 23, is 13 years younger than 36-year-old Kim Soo Hyun.