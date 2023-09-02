Actor Plots Private Wedding Ceremony in Seoul

On Aug. 30, YTN reported via Soompi that South Korean actor Kim Dong Wook and his non-celebrity girlfriend are preparing to get married this winter. KEYEAST, Kim Dong Wook's agency, released the following statement in response to the report: "Hello. This is KEYEAST. Actor Kim Dong Wook is going to tie the knot this coming winter," the translated statement reads. "The bride-to-be is a non-celebrity with outstanding beauty, and the two of them have been continuing their sincere relationship based on trust and faith and are soon to bring [their relationship] to fruition with a beautiful marriage. "In consideration of the non-celebrity fiancée and her family, the wedding ceremony will be held privately somewhere in Seoul. We ask for your understanding for not being able to disclose the exact date and location. We are deeply grateful to the many people who always support and love actor Kim Dong Wook, and we would be grateful if you could send warm congratulatory messages to Kim Dong Wook, who is at the starting point of a new journey."

Following the announcement, Kim Dong Wook posted the following letter to his agency's Instagram account on Aug. 31: "Hello, this is Kim Dong Wook! Are you spending this hot and humid summer in good health? I met a person with whom I will be navigating the next phase of my life together, and we will get married this coming winter." The letter continued, "I am writing to share the good news with all of you, who have always shown great love and interest in me, and to take this opportunity to express my gratitude. I will always do my best to impress with a sense of responsibility both as an actor and as a person. Once again, thank you all for your support and congratulatory messages!"

Born in 1983, Kim Dong-wook first got into the entertainment industry through student short films and small roles. After appearing in the popular TV series Coffee Prince in 2007, he rose to fame after playing an key role in the show starring Yoon Eun Hye and Gong Yoo. In Coffee Prince, he played Ha Rim, the mischievous employee at Gong Yoo's cafe, Han Kyul. In the years following Coffee Prince, he achieved box-office success with Take Off (2009), and then he appeared in Happy Killers (2010), Romantic Heaven (2011), The Guest (2018), and The King of Pigs (TV series) (2022). Among his noteworthy performances is in The Concubine (2012), in which he played an oppressed king, receiving acclaim for this performance. Additionally, Kim appeared in the K-drama You Are My Spring as Joo Young Do, a psychiatrist whose life is shaped by his own emotional wound. There was also the series Delightfully Deceitful, a tense revenge drama featuring him as a sympathetic attorney who partners with a con artist who lacks empathy, played by Chun Woo Hee. Despite being polar opposites, the two of them forge an unlikely alliance to fight evil.