Actor and Model Set Friday Wedding in Seoul

Wedding bells are ringing for one celebrity couple! South Korean actor Namgoong Min and his long-time girlfriend, model-actress Jin Ah Reum, are set to tie the knot in South Korea later this month after seven years of dating. The A Dirty Carnival actor's agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed the upcoming nuptials on Tuesday, Sept. 27 after rumors surfaced that Namgoong and Jin were set to wed.

In a statement, per Soompi, 935 Entertainment confirmed, "actor Namgoong Min and his longtime girlfriend Jin Ah Reum have come to bear the fruits of their long love as reliable lifelong partners," before revealing that the couple will wed at an undisclosed location in Seoul on Friday, Oct. 7. The ceremony will be private, with the agency sharing that the wedding "will be carried out quietly together with close relatives and acquaintances, and we ask for your generous understanding that we can not give details as it will be held in private." While 935 Entertainment did not reveal further details about the nuptials, a previous report from Dispatch claimed actor Jung Moon-sung (Good Manager, The Undateables, The Veil) will be the host, though that has not been confirmed.

"We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future days of these two who will take a meaningful first step in their lives, and they will continue to greet [fans] with even more improved sides of themselves so that they can repay the support," the statement continued. "Please continue to show lots of interest and love for actor Namgoong Min."

Namgoong and Jin's Oct. 7 nuptials will come seven years after the couple first met on the set of the 2015 film Light My Fire, for which Namgoong directed and Jin starred. Romance reportedly sparked between the two throughout the film's production, with sources revealing that "their relationship developed into becoming that of lovers and they are a couple that makes everyone around them envious." The same source claimed Namgoong and Jin first began dating in August 2015, though the pair did not go public with their relationship until February 2016. The pair have been tight-knit ever since, with Namgoong even giving an adorable shout out to his soon-to-be bride at the 2021 MBC Drama Awards. Accepting the Grand Prize (Daesang) for his performance in The Veil, the actor said, "Ah Reum, thank you for always staying by my side, and I love you."

Namgoong Min rose to acting fame in 2006's A Dirty Carnival and has gone on to add numerous credits to his name, including The Veil, Awaken, Doctor Prisoner, Good Manager, and Hot Stove League, with his role in the latter winning him the Grand Prize at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards. He currently stars in the SBS series One Dollar Lawyer. Jin, meanwhile, is a well-known South Korean model, advertisement star, and actress.