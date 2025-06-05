ABC and CBS Soap Opera Legend Gets Married Again at 65

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jack Wagner is a newly happily married man. PEOPLE reports the musician revealed photos on social media from his special day with his new bride, musician Michelle Wolf.

The 65-year-old actor shared images on Instagram on Saturday, May 31. With a carousel of photos from their nuptials, Wolf wrote: “We did it!!!!!! MARRIED in front of our little family!! #MrAndMrs.”

They posed together in their wedding attire, smiling and holding hands during their ceremony and walking arm-in-arm back up the aisle after saying “I do.” The ceremony was held in an intimate setting, in front of family and friends.

Jack’s 34-year-old son, Peter Wagner, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kristina Wagner, was in attendance. Also in attendance was Wolf’s 20-year-old daughter, Ornella.

Several celebrities left their well wishes, including Jack’s former Melrose Place costar Josie Bissett, who wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!”

Wolf is a singer-songwriter, with credits for B.B. King, *NSYNC, Sophie B. Hawkins, and The Scorpions. She has also worked on European films and television shows.

Jack and Wolf began dating in January 2021. They went Instagram official later that year. Wolf shared a clip of Wagner filming the pair in front of a mirror as they embraced. She wrote over the clip, “My man,” and added in the caption, “Love.”

Jack recently confirmed that he would be returning to The Bold and the Beautiful to reprise his role as Nick Marone. His first episode back will air on June 13.

Jack has also appeared on General Hospital and Santa Barbara, as well as Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. He initially starred on BB from March 2003 to February 2012, before returning for the show’s 35th anniversary special in March 2022.

In the new episodes, Bold will see his character Marone reuniting with former flame Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), who realizes her relationship with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) may be “irreparably broken,” per Deadline.