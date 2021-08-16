'Pawn Stars' Star Secretly Divorced Wife Over a Year Ago

✖

Rick Harrison, the reality TV personality featured on History's Pawn Stars, is now living life as a single man. After seven years of marriage, Harrison and his now ex-wife Deanna Burditt divorced in 2020. The separation remained relatively secret until just recently, when TMZ uncovered legal documents from the divorce case. The former couple initially wed in 2013.

According to the legal docs, Harrison filed for divorce in Clark County, Nevada on July 1, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. In the documents, Harrison explained that throughout their marriage, their "tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage" and there was no longer hope for reconciliation. It is unclear when the couple officially separated, the divorce was finalized in September 2020 after Harrison and Burditt reached a settlement agreement. The agreement involved the finalization of alimony, support, and property division.

While Harrison does not appear to have publicly commented on the separation on his social media accounts, where he has not shared any recent images with his now ex-wife, he confirmed the divorce to TMZ. According to Harrison, while the marriage "didn't work out and [the divorce] was a mutual decision," he still "got 3 great daughters out of it." Harrison and Burditt do not share nay children together, though Burditt did have children from a previous relationship. Harrison added that he has moved on. Burditt has not commented on the separation.

Harrison, of course, is best known as the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the shop featured on the hit History series Pawn Stars. Harrison got his start in the pawning business nearly three decades ago at the age of 13 and dropped out of high school to pursue his $2,000-a-week business of selling fake Gucci bags. When he was 23, he partnered with his father and has since become an expert when it comes to spotting anything fake or stolen, according to his History biography, which also describes Harrison as "acting as the middleman between his father and his son" and "the glue that holds this family and business together." Pawn Stars initially premiered on the History Channel back in 2009. The series has since aired a total of 18 seasons on the network.