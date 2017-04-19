A New Development Has Surfaced About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Dating Life

(Photo: Getty / Jason LaVeris)

Even though they called it quits on their marriage back in September, Brad Pitt and his estranged wife Angelina Jolie are evidently not ready to start seeing other people. Sources close to the Hollywood A-listers spoke out about Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, saying that they are both still single.

Since her highly publicized falling out with Pitt in the fall of last year, Jolie has not dated anyone. The Maleficent actress is reportedly keeping her focus on her children. At this time, the World War Z actor has not dated other people either; however, he has been spending a significant amount of time out with friends, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Everything is going well; the family is getting along and keeping things private," the insider said. "That is his sole focus right now."

The source also revealed that Pitt was able to spend time with all six of his children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8 — earlier this month at his Los Feliz, California home. It's possible that this special gathering was the first time that the kids have been to Brad's house "since the week before news [of the split] broke."

Most recently, Pitt has been stepping out more and more into the spotlight. Many of his fans have been shocked to see that he has lost a significant amount of weight off his muscular frame and is now extremely thin.

MORE: Sienna Miller Shuts Down Those Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

At the end of March, the Oscar winner was spotted heading into an art studio in a neighborhood in Los Angeles. When his children aren't around, Pitt has been spending almost all hours of the day working on a sculpture with one of his fellow artist pals.

"He spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs," an insider said. "Everybody knows it's related to what's going on with him personally, but nobody says anything. He's a quiet guy, and very humble. He's learning at a fast pace."

The former couple agreed earlier this year to conduct their divorce negotiations in private. Since then, Pitt has been much "happier," according to a source close to the Fight Club vet.

"He's much happier," the source said. "He's very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore."

This article was originally published by our partners, comicbook.com.

Related:

Brad Pitt Looks Virtually Unrecognizable Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reportedly Talking Again After Split

Brad Pitt Reportedly Reaches out to Jennifer Aniston After Angelina Jolie Split