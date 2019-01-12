’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Files for Divorce From Larissa Dos Santos Lima After Domestic Violence Incident

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are calling it quits.

The 90 Day Fiance couple are officially on the road to divorce following a domestic violence dispute and Dos Santos Lima’s latest arrest, after Johnson filed papers Friday.

According to Us Weekly, Johnson submitted paperwork for the dissolution of his marriage to Dos Santos Lima on Friday, the same day she was charged with first-degree domestic battery following the altercation late Thursday night.

The filing was reportedly paid for by Colt’s mother, Debra Johnson.

Dos Santos Lima, who was arrested following the dispute, posted bail on Friday and has been released.

“He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera told the publication of Johnson’s wounds after the incident in question.

Police reportedly found the Brazilian reality television star at a friend’s house, where she claimed that her husband had physically assaulted her.

“After cleaning her off, officers determined that the cuts were not consistent with the kind of bleeding she was claiming,” Rivera told the outlet. “She also has scratches on her abdomen, but those injuries were also not consistent with the length of [Johnson’s] fingernails.”

Dos Santos Lima made headlines Thursday after posting photos of her bloody face on her Instagram account before police were called to their home and she was later arrested.

“Colt called the cops on me we argue,” she captioned one of the photos on Thursday, which has since been deleted along with her entire account. She went on to post a video, repeating that Colt had called the cops on her. “I’ll be deported,” she said in the video. “I just scratch him because he was hurt me…I’m really hurt, but he called the police first.”

“Colt argued because many vids he tortured me,” Larissa later wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I need one attorney he called the cops. Please help me he will lie.”

She then alleged that the “reason” for the fight was that the Las Vegas-born star purchased a pornographic movie titled UNCUT* Jacuzzi Sex with Katrina Moreno. Also posting the receipt to the purchase on social media.

The Brazilian reality star was previously arrested for domestic battery in November, her second arrest for the crime. In December, it was revealed that she would not face domestic battery charges for her November arrest because the District Attorney rejected the case.

The reality TV couple have plagued by cheating scandals since December, and made headlines recently for arguments and fights.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.