2 Marvel Co-Stars Married in Secret, Stylist Claims

Zendaya and Tom Holland have already tied the knot, according to the actress’ longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Roach broke the news to Access Hollywood on Sunday while speaking to the outlet on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards. “The wedding has already happened,” he said when asked about the notoriously private couple’s nuptials, teasing, “You missed it.”

Asked if that was “true,” Roach replied, “It’s very true!” and added a laugh. Neither of the Spider-Man: Homecoming stars have confirmed the news of their marriage publicly at this time.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Law Roach and Zendaya are seen backstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Speculation that Holland, 29, and Zendaya, also 29, had gotten engaged first sparked at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, as the Euphoria star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The next day, TMZ confirmed that the couple had gotten engaged via sources close to the stars.

Holland eventually confirmed in September that he and his Marvel co-star were engaged when a panel moderator referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. “I brought my daughter and she got to meet your girlfriend,” the reporter could be heard saying in a video of the event, as Holland chimed in, “Fiancée.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, but their romance wasn’t confirmed until 2021, when they were eventually photographed kissing.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 24: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

In November 2021, Holland spoke to GQ about the challenges of dating as a celebrity, telling the outlet at the time, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Zendaya agreed, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” adding, “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Over the years, the Challengers star has come to a new understanding when it comes to balancing her relationship with her privacy. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” she told Elle in August 2023. “You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

She added, “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”