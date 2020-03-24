Adam Levine's Wife Behati Prinsloo Responds to Pregnancy Speculation

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo share two children, daughters Dusty, 3, and Gio, 2, and some fans thought the couple was expecting a third child after an unusual photo appeared on Prinsloo's Instagram account on Monday. The photo in question was a blurry black and white image of an unspecified object which, according to Prinsloo, was not a baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 23, 2020 at 9:47am PDT

After the photo had been up long enough that fans began congratulating the model on what they thought was a pregnancy announcement, Prinsloo added a caption explaining the situation. "Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," she wrote. "Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy. it’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!"

She also mentioned the post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Wow this picture that was accidentally posted by my 3 year old today got a lot of attention haha."

The South Africa native's previous Instagram post was a photo of herself from when she was actually pregnant, which she shared on International Women's Day. The model posed nude for the shot, which was superimposed over a graphic reading, "Men shouldn't be making laws about women's bodies."

View this post on Instagram #internationalwomensday A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Mar 8, 2020 at 2:03pm PDT

In an interview with TODAY Style in 2019, Prinsloo reflected on motherhood and revealed that she had "moments" of postpartum depression after giving birth to Dusty.

"Being a mom has changed me in many ways," the 31-year-old shared. "I had moments of postpartum (depression) after our first baby (daughter Dusty, now 2) that I felt like it was coming through. But my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it. I think it's very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional, you know.

"And I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiraling," she continued. "And I think that the message is just that it's never too little to ask for help. So no matter how small your feelings and stress — or whatever it is about being a new mom — there's always help out there and support from family and friends. And I think nobody judges anyone."

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin