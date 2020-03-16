Hilary Duff Responds to Report She's Struggling in Marriage to Husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is shooting down rumors that she and husband Matthew Koma's marriage is "on the rocks" shortly after the Lizzie McGuire actress and Winnetka Bowling League musician tied the knot in an intimate Dec. 21 backyard ceremony.

Duff took to her Instagram Story Saturday to set the record straight, zooming in on a magazine cover featuring the report and adding a snarky note about its accuracy.

"Apearantly [sic] matt and I are having trouble," she wrote alongside the video, tagging Koma and adding a skeptical GIF. "He hasn't told me yet..."

Duff's marriage to Koma has been solid, with the couple welcoming daughter Banks Violet Blair in October 2018 and the artist explaining he considers himself a father to Duff's 7-year-old son with ex Mike Comrie, Luza Cruz.

Duff's professional life has been a bit more dramatic as of late, with the Disney+ reboot of Lizzie McGuire coming to a pause after showrunner Terri Minsky's exit in January.

"Was incredibly excited to launch 'Lizzie' on [Disney+] and my passion remains!" Duff wrote on Instagram last month. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a [30-year-old's] journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

"It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relateable," Duff added. "It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

Minsky also weighed in on the situation to Variety, saying, "I am so proud of the two episodes we did," and adding that Duff has "a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen."

"It's a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally, I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing," Minsky continued. "That's the part where I am completely in the dark. It's important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together