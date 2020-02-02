Jennifer Lopez and Fiance Alex Rodriguez: When Will the Couple Get Married?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship has been going strong ever since they began dating back in February 2017. In March, the pair announced that they were set to take the next step in their relationship as they revealed that they were engaged. Now, months after that news was first reported, some have been wondering when Lopez and Rodriquez will get married.

Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez has revealed a set wedding date just yet. Apparently, when it comes to any of these wedding details, the former Yankee is leaving it all up to his bride-to-be.

"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding," Rodriguez said on Strahan, Sara, and Keke in September, per E! News. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

When pressed for more information, Rodriguez did reveal that he and Lopez may have a destination wedding.

"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue... Are you guys ready?" he said. "It's gonna be a long flight."

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in November, Rodriguez once again noted that he's going to follow Lopez's lead when it comes to wedding planning.

"You just let Jennifer plan everything and you just say 'Alright,'" he joked on the program.

The athlete went on to reveal that the couple didn't have a wedding venue just yet. Host Jimmy Fallon quipped that they could exchange vows at the Super Bowl since Lopez is already performing during the halftime show.

"100 million people, we're trying to think a bit smaller," Rodriguez replied. "Maybe 100 people?"

"I can probably save some money," he continued to joke around. "NFL, Fox, they'll all pay for it."

As for what Lopez has to say about wedding plans, in September, she told the Evening Standard that the two were too busy to get hitched anytime soon. But, she stressed that they're still trying to plan out a time that works for them.

"I have a movie I'm shooting in October and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I'm just a little bit busy right now, and until October, he has the World Series in baseball," she said. "We're going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we're definitely talking about it."

Even though Lopez and Rodriguez haven't revealed when they'll get married, rest assured that the topic is definitely on their minds.