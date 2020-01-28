Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Divorce Finalized, Former Couple Is Legally Single Again

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are both officially single after their divorce was finalized around five months after the original filing. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has signed the pair's divorce settlement, which was originally filed in December.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married at Cyrus' Tennessee home on Dec. 23 2018 and announced in August 2019 that they had split. Hemsworth filed for divorce that month and sources told TMZ that the separation was not difficult to settle. The couple had no children, Cyrus is reportedly keeping the pair's many animals and a prenuptial agreement reportedly helped with dividing property.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the couple's rep said in a statement via Entertainment Tonight in August. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating after meeting on the set of their film The Last Song and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016 and married just over one year ago before ultimately announcing their split.

Since their separation, both Cyrus and Hemsworth have moved on — Cyrus is currently dating Cody Simpson after dating Kaitlynn Carter for around one month, and Hemsworth is dating model Gabriella Brooks.

In January, Simpson celebrated his 23rd birthday, which Cyrus noted on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson" she wrote. "I love you and our pirate life! "

"Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth @codysimpson I [heart] u," she added in a second post.

Cyrus and Simpson had been friends for years before they began dating in late 2019.

"It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize," Simpson's manager Matt Zeidman previously told PEOPLE. "Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me."

