'The Iron Claw': Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White Bring Strong Performances to Emotional Film (Review)

Professional wrestling fans know the name Von Erich. The Von Erich family was big in Texas, leading them to become a household name throughout the country in the 1970s and 1980s. But as much success the family had inside the ring, there was just as much tragedy out of it, which is the focus of the new Sean Durkin film The Iron Claw. I knew this film would not be easy to watch because of the pain surrounding the family, but The Iron Claw delivers a strong message about family and brotherhood.

The movie begins with Kevin Von Erich (Zac Efron) training as he's a main draw in his father's (Holt McCallany) promotion, World Class Championship Wrestling. At the time, Kevin and David Von Erich (Harris Dickinson) were wrestling, while Kerry Von Erich (Jeremy Allen White) and Mike Von Erich (Stanley Simons) were on the way to joining their brothers. Throughout the film, the Von Erichs deal with the ups and downs of the professional wrestling industry, leading to some joy and a lot of sorrow.

(Photo: Courtesy of A24)

When set photos of Efron were leaked, there was a lot of talk about him looking very different. The High School Musical alum worked hard to look like Kevin Von Erich, which led to him having one of the best performances of his career. Kevin dealt with the most trauma, and Efron showed a balance of toughness and vulnerability that made his performance attention-grabbing. White has been on an upward trend due to the success of The Bear so it was no surprise to see him make Kerry a person who you want to root for.

Efron and White were the anchors of the film, but Dickinson and Simons held their own as David and Mike, respectfully. Also, McCallany's work as the father, Fritz Von Erich, was consistent as he was tough but not too tough to the point he was unlikeable. The most interesting character was Doris Von Erich, played by Maura Tierney, who was as tough as Fritz was on the boys — Doris arguably tougher than Fritz because she didn't provide the emotional support the brothers needed.

If there's one thing I would have liked to have seen more, is the in-ring action. This is not to say the film lacked wrestling, but Durkin (who also wrote the film) focused more on the family side of the Von Erichs rather than the accomplishments inside the ring. It would have been good to see more of the Von Erichs' feud with The Fabulous Freebirds. The Iron Claw also featured a match between Kevin and Ric Flair, who was played by Aaron Dean Eisenberg. His portrayal of Flair isn't exactly spot on, but Flair is such a big character that playing an icon in a major movie is a huge ask.

It's interesting that The Iron Claw is being released before Christmas. As mentioned, family is a big part of the movie, but it's not a feel-good film due to the constant tragedy the Von Erichs endure. That said, The Iron Claw is a must-watch for wrestling fans, sports fans, and movie fans alike. WWE honored the Von Erichs in 2009 by inducting them into its Hall of Fame. Now it's time for the top family in pro wrestling history to be the center of attention in Hollywood.