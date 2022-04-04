Louis C.K.’s Grammys 2022 Victory Rubbed Tons of People in The Worst Way

Louis C.K. picked up an award at the 2022 Grammys, and the victory has rubbed tons of people the wrong way. On Sunday evening, it was announced that C.K. won the Best Comedy Album award for Sincerely Louis CK. This is his first comedy special since 2017, the same year he was accused of and admitted to sexual misconduct allegations.

C.K.’s win has led to a big response from social media users, who are expressing dissatisfaction over the outcome of the award competition. “I say this as a former fan but I am really, REALLY not okay with whoever decided to UN-cancel Louis CK. No. Not ever. Did he serve time? Did he go back in time to fix the careers of women he blacklisted from the industry for attempting to speak out about his sexual abuse? NO.” Scroll down to read more reactions from angry Grammy watchers.

“No Career”

https://twitter.com/MaxKennerly/status/1510782306209996802?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Yes, it should have destroyed Louis CK’s career,” another user wrote. “He should have no career anymore. But instead, Louis CK, who masturbated in front of women without consent, then derailed careers, just won best comedy album at the [Grammys].”

“Bounced Back”

https://twitter.com/MoiraDonegan/status/1510780145702952961?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Louis CK sexually harassed a gaggle of women but ‘he apologized’ and all was forgiven and won a grammy… but a slap,” tweeted one person, referring to Will Smith being heavily criticized for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

“Drop His Pants”

https://twitter.com/Lollardfish/status/1510757069925883907?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Louis CK won a Grammy today. How the f— did this happen when he thought it was okay to drop his pants without any consent?!?” someone asked.

“Burn Something Down”

https://twitter.com/RevEricAtcheson/status/1510760876621672452?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“THEY MADE WILL SMITH RESIGN FROM THE ACADEMY AND THEN LOUIS CK WON A GRAMMY?! I’m gonna burn something down,” a frustrated Grammy viewer commented.

“Beyond Disgusting”

https://twitter.com/iamjaninegranda/status/1510756058930704387?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Louis CK just won a f—ing grammy for best comedy album,” one person wrote. “This is beyond disgusting for all victims of SA, but is especially telling of how these revered institutions, in fact, do not give a f— about victims of violence. They will ALWAYS foster and celebrate violence.”

“Supercreep”

https://twitter.com/JenKirkman/status/1510769643132178433?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It’s hilarious: Same week White People are demanding Will Smith’s career be killed, there’s supercreep Louis CK over there getting a Grammy,” one person tweeted.

“Cancel Culture”

https://twitter.com/cadlymack/status/1510758891574886405?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Louis CK just won a whole a— Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture,” an upset Twitter user stated. “There are no consequences for white cishet men.”