Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash for Stealing Emmy Winner's Moment During Her Speech
Jimmy Kimmel is facing some backlash after his joke at the Emmys distracted from a winner's big moment of triumph. Kimmel pretended to be unconscious while presenting the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series. While Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson accepted the award, Kimmel continues to lie still at her feet in a move that some say was detracting from Brunson's big win.
Kimmel presented the comedy writing award with Will Arnett at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, and they decided on a pretty demanding gag for their moment on stage. Arnett physically dragged Kimmel onto the stage with him, joking that he had "got into the skinny margaritas" at the in-house bar after losing his own category earlier in the night. The audience chuckled at this joke, but after Arnett had read the nominees and handed the trophy to Brunson, Kimmel remained in place. Brunson even needed to step over him to reach the microphone.
Brunson was still able to give her acceptance speech – which meant a lot to viewers who see her show as a triumph for Black Americans in comedy. To some critics, this momentous occasion made it even more inappropriate for Kimmel to remain on the floor in Brunson's path. Brunson herself seemed mostly unfazed, but at one point she did cry out: "Jimmy, wake up. I won!"
Brunson got about one minute to give her acceptance speech. She thanked her family, her husband and the team behind Abbott Elementary. Still, some viewers thought she should have gotten to enjoy this moment without Kimmel in the way. Scroll down for some of the top reactions to this stunt on social media.
Brunson's Response
She is beauty she is grace— megan (@megnetic__) September 13, 2022
Perhaps asking her wasn’t the best move because the perception is that it’s her responsibility to defend or explain a choice that wasn’t hers. Perhaps start asking the YT men and the producers why the bit was necessary to pull on such historic moments— I Refuse Podcast (@IRefusePodcast) September 13, 2022
First and foremost, many fans were eager to hear what Brunson thought of this complication during her big moment. Brunson told The L.A. Times that she wasn't angry, but that she reserved the right to change her mind about that once the shock and adrenaline had worn off. Some viewers were sad that it fell on Brunson to form an opinion at such a chaotic time for her.
Kimmel's Response
What happened to his ears/hearing?— LizaMarieMartinez (@MelancholiaMine) September 13, 2022
Kimmel's Response

Kimmel himself answered for this bit in an interview with Entertainment Tonight later in the evening. He claimed that he was unsure what to do in the moment, but it seems the social media controversy had not really peaked when Kimmel fielded this question.
Literally 'Over My Dead Body'
Hey, everyone look at ME instead of the Black woman who just won a major professional award. 🙄— Liz Smash the Patriarchy Prato (she/her) (@Liz_Prato) September 13, 2022
If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don’t know what is.— Heba Gowayed هبة جويد (@hebagowayed) September 13, 2022
Some viewers thought that the simplest interpretation of Kimmel's gag was that he was trying to keep himself in the spotlight during a big moment that should have belonged to Brunson alone. They thought this was a subconscious form of misogyny and/or racism.
Edits
Thank you @jontaoht for taking Jimmy Kimmel out the shot 💗. Go awf Quinta pic.twitter.com/pvI4qSnX0y— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) September 13, 2022
It wasn't long before Kimmel's interruption became a meme on its own, and fans photoshopped his unconscious form out of the original image and into others.
Apologize
and no, we’re not taking shit too seriously. This is Quinta’s first Emmy, this is a life changing moment for her. We just wish that it was fully y’know…HER MOMENT 🙄. https://t.co/N85yGRriQv— AntiPerf 🌈✨ (@QuingMatty) September 13, 2022
When you Google Quinta Brunson, Jimmy Kimmel is the story today. Not Quinta's wonderful show, Abbott Elementary. Not her historic win. Jimmy Kimmel is the story. The focus should be on her and her show, and he stole her moment. That's what it's like to be a woman of color. pic.twitter.com/OudPU223CF— LadyL 🌎🌻🌈 (@lecondoliak) September 13, 2022
Many fans want to hear Kimmel publicly apologize to Brunson. Some expect a deeper conversation about this moment on Wednesday night when Brunson is a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Predictable
Yup...I'm liking every tweet too 😂😂🤞🏾 Congratulations #QuintaBrunson pic.twitter.com/E9ELdtLizq— GiGi Honey 💄💅💋 (@Beautiful_Katty) September 13, 2022
yall dragging jimmy kimmel and it's what he deserves— king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2022
Some fans foresaw this reaction on Twitter immediately when watching Brunson's acceptance speech life. They remarked that they were enjoying the jokes about the whole scenario, but wondered how Kimmel had failed to see this coming.
Moonlight
He also made sure to butcher Mahershala Ali’s name that same night too. Jimmy Kimmel has always given typical liberal racist. https://t.co/TRsnWRFoiM— Arielisha is HEATED (@IWriteAllDay_) September 13, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel is a living and breathing example that white men are forgiven way too easily for grossly offensive acts only to repeat the same/similar mistakes again. pic.twitter.com/1o6T02V5er— AHUS (@AmericaHatesUs) September 13, 2022
In light of this controversy, many fans dredged up old videos and soundbites of Kimmel at the 2017 Oscars, when the award for best picture was mistakenly given to La La Land before Moonlight. Before long, Kimmel's history of using blackface and racial slurs in his comedy came up as well.