Piers Morgan's Son Spencer Hospitalized, Reveals Bloody Photo

Piers Morgan's son Spencer revealed a bloody photo of an injury he sustained while showboating "on the football pitch." The ITV's Good Morning Britain hosts' eldest son received lots of comments on the gruesome photo he shared to Twitter, including those criticizing his toe nail. The injury left him in the hospital which is also where he took the picture. The snap showed him laying in a hospital bed with a huge, bloody wound on his right leg just under his knee. A white bandage was wrapped around it to contain the blood, but it seemingly seeped through.

Last time I showboat on the football pitch pic.twitter.com/tLmKyAsX9t — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) February 3, 2020

One follower wrote, "Just a scratch I recon," while someone else commented, "A mere flesh wound...did you get a yellow?"

"Mate," one person said. Another Twitter user jokingly asked, "Paper cut?"

But one topic most of his followers seemed to want to talk about was his toenails.

"You modeling them toenails for Quavers? speedy recovery though!" an onlooker mentioned.

"Apart from the leg, what's with the big toe?!" another person said.

The last time Spencer was rushed to the hospital was in 2018 when he spent a week under the care of doctors after thinking he had sepsis — a life-threatening illness caused by your body's response to an infection.

Morgan shared a photo of Spencer lying in a hospital bed in Turkey after he fell ill from a spider bite he got during their family vacation to Antigua. He then took to Instagram to share a photo of himself outside of the hospital building to tell fans he had been discharged and would resume as usual.

View this post on Instagram Surprise, surprise. The king is back A post shared by Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan) on Sep 7, 2018 at 3:03am PDT

Morgan recently opened up about the death of Kobe Bryant saying in a post, "Kobe Bryant hated shirkers, thrived off haters, never compromised, competed ferociously, drove on through pain and feared nobody. That's why he was one of the greatest athletes in history." Several other celebrities have come forward over the last week and a half to share their thoughts and emotions towards the former NBA star who made some an impression on society.

Photo credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty.