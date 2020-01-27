Piers Morgan Speaks out After Kobe Bryant's Death
Piers Morgan has opened up about Kobe Bryant's sudden and tragic death. Bryant was on board a helicopter, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers when the chopper made a sudden decent into a crash landing in Calabasas, California. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that there were no survivors. Now, fans and celebrities alike are all sharing their loving memories including the English broadcaster. In a sweet post, he wrote, "Kobe Bryant hated shirkers, thrived off haters, never compromised, competed ferociously, drove on through pain and feared nobody. That's why he was one of the greatest athletes in history."
Other celebrities like Olivia Munn and Justin TImberlake have also come forward to share their emotional thoughts. Munn said in an Instagram post that she and Bryant were suppose to meet later this week to continue brainstorming on ideas they had for a collaboration.
Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend. Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and reliable and so, so bright. One of the brightest souls I've ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this. We were supposed to get together this week to brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios. You were creating a whole big world from scratch- everything from the continents to the oceans and rivers to the trees and even the leaves on the trees. The last time we talked, I told you my idea about what the night sky would be made of. I was inspired by friends of mine who lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer. When explaining to their younger daughter what happened, instead of saying that her sister had died, they would tell her that "Billie turned into a star." To this day, if you ask her where her sister is, she'll say "Billie étoile." We wanted to help kids be less afraid of death and tell stories of all the little and big stars.... And now you're one of them. 😞⭐️ Sending all of my love to Vanessa and your daughters. Rest in love my friend. I'll look for you in the sky. 🌟💫
Timberlake shared a long tribute to the Lakers player in an Instagram post as well, writing, "We met when we were both teenagers and bonded over our drive and process. I was in awe of what you could do with a basketball and knew your talent went beyond your physical gifts and stretched to your mentality. A mentality that I would take with me throughout my whole career and still use every day."
"As the years went by, I watched you do things that seemed humanly unimaginable. And, through ups and downs, championships and injuries, you still remained with an unwavering resolve about your mentality to remain fierce to competition," he continued. "But, every time we would speak, something started to change... your patience and ease grew. And it inspired me to continue to grow for myself."
He went on to add how the NBA legend never failed to inspire the "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer and how he inspired him not only on the court, but off as well.
The rest of the passengers on board included, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan who was the pilot.
Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.