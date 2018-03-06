Bullet Club Officially Announce ‘All In’ Event for Chicago on September 1st

Late Monday night following WWE RAW, the latest edition of the wildly popular YouTube series Being The Elite was posted. However, this wasn’t just any episode of the show.

After months of anticipation, the Bullet Club announced during the show the location of their big All In event on September 1st, 2018. This show will be independently promoted by the group and is looking to draw 10,000 fans, the biggest crowd for a non-WWE show in the United States in many years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was revealed that All In will occur at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, Illinois (just outside of Chicago). The venue is big enough to draw the 10,000 fans goal and is considerably bigger than the venue that Ring of Honor typically runs in the Chicagoland area. Given that Pro Wrestling Tees, the company that produces Bullet Club merchandise, is located in Chicago, this is a logical choice for the group as there will likely be several events at the Pro Wrestling Tees store that weekend tied in the with the event.

Other cities that we know were being considered for the event include Ontario (California), San Francisco, and London.

Chicago has one of the most rabid ROH/NJPW fan bases in the country as evidenced by last fall’s joint show between the two companies at Global Wars Chicago. There’s no doubt the fans will show up in droves for this event, and the fact that Chicago is the third biggest metro in the United States will also help with drawing a large crowd. Expect fans to fly in and flood the market from all over the country as well for what will be one of the most anticipated independent wrestling events in history.

At this point, no matches have been announced for the show since it is so far off, though several names have committed to appearing at the show including the Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Tessa Blanchard, Stephen Amell, Flip Gordon, and others.