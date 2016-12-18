You Can Watch TNA’s Total Nonstop Deletion Right Here

This past Thursday the world was introduced to the Broken One’s latest extravaganza Total Nonstop Deletion, and now you can watch the entire thing right here.

The event was filled with the typical broken brilliance brand of crazy, and the biggest fights seemed to hover around people just getting in and out of the main gate. From the Lake of reincarnation producing a fit of dance fever to Hardy commanding a boat to smack someone in the head, there were plenty of entertaining moments (via CageSideSeats).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only did Hardy get the help of Brother Nero, Reby Sky, and the royal King Maxel for his event, but other stars like Eddie Edwards, Trevor Lee, Shane Helms, Andrew Everett, and Bobby Lashley all made appearances. He even gets a dig at the WWE’s COO Triple H before all is said and done.

If this all sounds like a valid use of your time (which just to confirm, it is), you can watch the whole production in the video above.

It’s uncertain what comes next for the Broken One and his royal family, but it will likely consist of fireworks and weirdness, and that’s always a good thing.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes wrestling podcast:

MORE WRESTLING: 5 WWE Feuds We’d Like To See For Broken Matt Hardy / Bray Wyatt Responds To Matt Hardy’s Challenge / Batista Thinks Matt Hardy Jumped The Shark / TNA Releases Total Nonstop Deletion Trailer / Booker T Talks Running For Mayor Of Houston / WWE Stars React To Chyna’s Death