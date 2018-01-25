Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the XFL Reboot

Vince McMahon officially rebooted the XFL Thursday afternoon but his announcement came with plenty of details concerning the league.

Since his press conference ended, the XFL released a fact sheet to underling the finer points of McMahon’s Q & A.

In December the WWE boss sold 3.34 millions shares of WWE stock, earning him a cool $105 million. The purpose of the cash out is said to help fund “Alpha Entertainment,” a company McMahon started independently of WWE.

While that sounds like a ton of money (and it is) Vince’s recent transaction only accounts for less than 5% of WWE’s shares. However, it may be the perfect kickstarter for the second chapter of the XFL. Outside of being on the butt end of some snarky jokes, the defunct football league has been off of the radar since it closed its doors.

However, the tale of Vince McMahon‘s failed football league got a jolt of life when ESPN released a highly acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary on the subject in early 2017.

