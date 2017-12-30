Xavier Woods Campaigns for United States Championship Win

On Thursday afternoon WWE announced the full bracket for its United States Championship tournament. Two of the matches already took place as Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal both advanced by beating Baron Corbin and Tye Dillenger respectively on this week’s Smackdown Live.

The four new additions to the bracket were Zack Ryder, Mojo Rawley, Xavier Woods and Aiden English. Apparently nobody backstage told Woods, and he took to Twitter to give his live reaction to the news.

On Friday he and his New Day cohorts took things a step further by having him “campaign” to win the championship.

#WoodsUSchamp A post shared by Austin Creed (@xavierwoodsphd) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Hopefully somebody tells him that’s not how you win the title!