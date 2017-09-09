WWE’s Rumored Plans for Ronda Rousey

All summer long, Ronda Rousey‘s name has been attached to WWE. For the most part, it was purely speculative as we only were fed teaspoons of rumbles and grumbles. However, all of sudden, Rousey in WWE is not only certain, but may now have a schedule.

In a stroke of genius, WWE has managed to couple tensions between Ronda Rousey and Co. with Charlotte Flair and her gang combined with the tapings of the live finale of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. In the last episode, Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir got into a dispute with Charlotte, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, effectively introducing the concept of a big fight to the WWE Universe.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a second and more volatile interaction will take place between the two camps at the Classic’s September 12 live finale in Las Vegas on WWE Network. This is expected to be the jump off point for a Survivor Series match between the MMA and WWE Superstars.

Even further, Meltzer mentions that Survivor Series may be just the beginning for Rousey in WWE. The current sentiment is that she will have a WrestleMania 34 match, wither with her old Wrestlemania 31 rival, Stephanie McMahon or with Charlotte Flair herself.

It’s worth noting that Rousey is still technically under contract with UFC, however, is considered to be retired. Rousey in WWE is happening, so the question now begs, how good can she be?

As far as in-ring ability, we can safely assume she will be average at the least. As a world class athlete, she should be able to quickly adjust to the school of professional wrestling. Now the literal million dollar question is if she can actually create a compelling WWE character.

For a brief amount of time, Rousey will unlock several new demographics for WWE. This window of opportunity could make her a behemoth in the wrestling game or a quasi-publicity stunt. Like Mayweather/McGregor, you can pretend to not be interested, but when she steps in the ring you’ll want to see it.

If this does indeed happen, the significance cannot be overstated. WWE thrives off of crossing that cultural lines that exist between competitive fighting and WWE. For some, Mike Tyson’s cameo in WWE in 1998 was the watermark moment that signified that WWE would eventually sink their bitter rival WCW. While WWE doesn’t have a comparable rival in 2017, a proper usage of Ronda Rousey could spell lucrative earnings for the wrestling conglomerate.