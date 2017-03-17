WWE’s Paige The Victim Of Hacked Private Photos And Video

Former WWE Divas Champion, Paige, has reportedly been victimized as a part of a large celebrity hacking scandal that has resulted in nude photos and video being leaked to the internet. The celebrity leak has stretched across several days and included the likes of actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried. Paige’s photos and video were apparently leaked to Instagram and Twitter today and first reported on by The Inquisitor.

There have been reports online that more than a dozen other celebrities have been victimized by the attack, although there is not yet any proof to the allegations. The incident is eerily similar to a 2014 hack that targeted dozens of celebrities, including Kate Upton and Jennifer Lawrence.

In the 2014 instance, the hacker, Ryan Collins, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Collins had reportedly hacked into at least 50 Apple iCloud and 72 Gmail accounts by using a phishing scam. Apple claimed it was not due to a break in any of their software systems.

“After more than 40 hours of investigation, we have discovered that certain celebrity accounts were compromised by a very targeted attack on user names, passwords and security questions, a practice that has become all too common on the Internet. None of the cases we have investigated has resulted from any breach in any of Apple’s systems including iCloud or Find my iPhone. We are continuing to work with law enforcement to help identify the criminals involved.”

Details around the latest hack are still emerging. Representatives for Emma Watson confirmed that she did have private pictures stolen and distributed, but said reports that she appeared nude were false. Amanda Seyfried is also pursuing legal action for the leaked photos, USA Today reported.

Many WWE fans on social media fear that the leaked photos could lead to Paige being released, as she has reportedly been on strained terms with the company. However, Seth Rollins was also a victim of having photos leaked without his consent several years ago and was handed the WWE Championship only two months after falling victim to his images being released online. Just two weeks ago, Smackdown announcer Tom Phillips had a damaging text to an alleged mistress released on Twitter several weeks ago and he has yet to miss a day of work.

The concern is based more on Paige’s previous problems with the company, as she has been suspended twice for violating the wellness policy. Still, it is unfathomable that WWE would punish one of their employees for being the victim of a crime.

